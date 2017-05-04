New details emerge in Riverton hammer...

New details emerge in Riverton hammer murder

Wednesday Apr 19

At the conclusion of an hour-long preliminary hearing this afternoon, 27-year-old Florin Brandon Wyatt of Riverton was bound over to the Ninth District Court on charges of 1st Degree Murder and felony theft. Wyatt is charged with killing 50-year-old Keith Stephenson of Riverton on Friday, March 3, 2017.

