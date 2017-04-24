Fire destorys several buildings in Pine Bluffs
Officials at Fire District Five in Pine Bluffs tell us that at around 1:30am a fire began in a mobile home park on the north side of the town. Thirty one firefighters and officers showed up to help in Pine Bluffs and thanks to quick work done by crews, nearby homes were evacuated and saved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pine Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pine Bluffs Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Do you approve of John Eklund as State Represen... (May '14)
|May '14
|Gaylan D Wright Sr
|1
|Christina Beth Stahla Vrtatko (Sep '11)
|Sep '11
|naked guy
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Pine Bluffs, WY (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|Jon Daniels
|3
|urgent help (Apr '09)
|Apr '09
|jill
|2
|drinking & driving (Aug '07)
|Aug '07
|JEAN EGGLI
|1
|Anderson Brothers coming back to Cheyenne July... (Jun '07)
|Jun '07
|Marylou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC