Gillette histories

Wednesday Mar 1

Last Monday evening, some Gillette mothers appeared before the Town Council and made complaint against alleged gambling and allowing minors to frequent the Smoke House and pool halls of this place as nuisances, it is understood that they passed a set of resolutions with respect to the alleged practices complained of and that next Monday evening March 10th, has been appointed as the date for a further hearing of the matter in question. There is a state law prohibiting gambling and minors frequenting pool halls but so far as can be learned, there is no city ordinance here under which the city officials can act.

