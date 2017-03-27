Gillette Histories

Gillette Histories

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9

Gillette is to have modern motorized firefighting equipment, it became known this week. The equipment will include an American La-France Combination Chemical and Hose car, roof ladders and extinguishers for hand manipulations.

Pine Bluffs, WY

