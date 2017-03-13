1% specific purpose sales & use tax election on May 2, early voting starts Mar. 23
Laramie County voters go to the polls on May 2 to vote on a proposed 1% specific purpose sales and use tax to fund projects for Laramie County, Cheyenne, Albin, Burns and Pine Bluffs. According to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee, the menu-style ballot has nine propositions proposed for funding through the tax and voters can vote "for" or "against" each proposition.
