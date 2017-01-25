Veterans assistance in Goshen, Platte...

Veterans assistance in Goshen, Platte and Laramie counties

A Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout February. Greg Gauntlett is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veteran's benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs Claims or VA Healthcare.

