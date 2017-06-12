Sales-tax bump wins easily in PB
Voters overwhelmingly approved a seven-year, five-eighths percent sales tax Tuesday that some say will make Pine Bluff a destination choice for new jobs, tourism and a robust community. The tax, which will fund the Go Forward Pine Bluff initiative, is expected to generate $32 million and will be added to another $20 million in private donations promised to the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pine Bluff will ask voters for higher sales tax...
|Jun 10
|No doubt
|1
|4 state inmates died of injection
|Jun 10
|commenters
|1
|Shareholder Sues to See Ozark Heritage Bank's R... (Sep '11)
|Jun 3
|lol
|40
|Owner of PB pawn shop shoots teenage intruder, ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 2
|No doubt
|22
|Moving to Pine Bluff (Mar '08)
|Jun 2
|commenters
|133
|Man found slain in Arkansas ditch
|Jun 2
|liberals lost
|1
|Nikki goodnight (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Bassman
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC