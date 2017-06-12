Sales-tax bump wins easily in PB

Voters overwhelmingly approved a seven-year, five-eighths percent sales tax Tuesday that some say will make Pine Bluff a destination choice for new jobs, tourism and a robust community. The tax, which will fund the Go Forward Pine Bluff initiative, is expected to generate $32 million and will be added to another $20 million in private donations promised to the program.

