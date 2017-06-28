Rex Nelson: The racial divide
During the four years I served as a presidential appointee to the Delta Regional Authority, I worked on economic development projects in parts of eight states. The constant frustration was trying to get something done in communities where discussions broke along racial lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shantay Holly
|Tue
|beautiful Jamie
|6
|Boys Training School at Pine Bluff (May '11)
|Jun 14
|old man
|43
|Pine Bluff will ask voters for higher sales tax...
|Jun 10
|No doubt
|1
|4 state inmates died of injection
|Jun 10
|commenters
|1
|Shareholder Sues to See Ozark Heritage Bank's R... (Sep '11)
|Jun 3
|lol
|40
|Owner of PB pawn shop shoots teenage intruder, ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 2
|No doubt
|22
|Moving to Pine Bluff (Mar '08)
|Jun 2
|commenters
|133
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC