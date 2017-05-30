Pine Bluff will ask voters for higher sales tax to help rebuild city
Early voting will begin Tuesday for Pine Bluff residents to decide if a seven-year, five-eighths percent sales tax will help revive their city. The issue is a divisive one in the Delta community, where some claim the Go Forward Pine Bluff initiative that will be funded by the projected $32 million tax revenue and $20 million in private donations is taking power away from the people and creating government secrecy.
