Pine Bluff will ask voters for higher sales tax to help rebuild city

53 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Early voting will begin Tuesday for Pine Bluff residents to decide if a seven-year, five-eighths percent sales tax will help revive their city. The issue is a divisive one in the Delta community, where some claim the Go Forward Pine Bluff initiative that will be funded by the projected $32 million tax revenue and $20 million in private donations is taking power away from the people and creating government secrecy.

