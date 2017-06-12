Panel backs requests for rainy-day funds

Panel backs requests for rainy-day funds

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A legislative panel on Wednesday approved Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposals to provide $6.4 million in rainy-day funds to several agencies, ranging from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The Republican governor's proposals cleared the Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pine Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boys Training School at Pine Bluff (May '11) 11 hr old man 43
News Pine Bluff will ask voters for higher sales tax... Jun 10 No doubt 1
News 4 state inmates died of injection Jun 10 commenters 1
News Shareholder Sues to See Ozark Heritage Bank's R... (Sep '11) Jun 3 lol 40
News Owner of PB pawn shop shoots teenage intruder, ... (Aug '07) Jun 2 No doubt 22
Moving to Pine Bluff (Mar '08) Jun 2 commenters 133
News Man found slain in Arkansas ditch Jun 2 liberals lost 1
See all Pine Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pine Bluff Forum Now

Pine Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pine Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Pine Bluff, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,767,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC