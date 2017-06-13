Pair in Arkansas Staged Crash Scams Get Jail Terms for Insurance Fraud
An Arkansas duo behind two fake crashes and false insurance claims have each received three-year prison sentences, the Arkansas Insurance Department announced. Jeremy Fisher, 36, and Teneshia White, 34, both of Pine Bluff, were sentenced for their roles in staged accidents occurring in 2014.
