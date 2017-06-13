Pair in Arkansas Staged Crash Scams G...

Pair in Arkansas Staged Crash Scams Get Jail Terms for Insurance Fraud

An Arkansas duo behind two fake crashes and false insurance claims have each received three-year prison sentences, the Arkansas Insurance Department announced. Jeremy Fisher, 36, and Teneshia White, 34, both of Pine Bluff, were sentenced for their roles in staged accidents occurring in 2014.

