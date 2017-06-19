Inmate in PB flees work-release job
Authorities were searching Saturday for an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas Department of Correction work release program in Pine Bluff. The agency said in an alert that Joel Lane, 39, left his work release job at Scallions Car Wash, 1501 W. Sixth Ave., and didn't return.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shantay Holly
|11 hr
|beautiful Jamie
|5
|Boys Training School at Pine Bluff (May '11)
|Jun 14
|old man
|43
|Pine Bluff will ask voters for higher sales tax...
|Jun 10
|No doubt
|1
|4 state inmates died of injection
|Jun 10
|commenters
|1
|Shareholder Sues to See Ozark Heritage Bank's R... (Sep '11)
|Jun 3
|lol
|40
|Owner of PB pawn shop shoots teenage intruder, ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 2
|No doubt
|22
|Moving to Pine Bluff (Mar '08)
|Jun 2
|commenters
|133
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC