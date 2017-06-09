Ethics Commission investigating Republican complaint on Democrat's finance reports
A Republican tipster alerts me to a state Ethics Commission complaint against state Rep. Vivian Flowers of Pine Bluff for late filing and missing details on her statement of financial interest and campaign reports 2014-16. The lengthy list of reported shortcomings of occupations for some financial contributors, missing explanations for some expenditures and inaccurate totals.
