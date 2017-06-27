Arkansas woman sentenced in old man's...

Arkansas woman sentenced in old man's death

A Pine Bluff woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing the 2015 death of an elderly man. Carla Davidson, 55, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 84-year-old Esbend Fred Sheridan.

