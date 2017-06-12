4 state inmates died of injection
There are 1 comment on the NWAonline story from Thursday Jun 8, titled 4 state inmates died of injection. In it, NWAonline reports that:
Recently completed autopsy and toxicology reports on four inmates executed in April unveiled no surprises -- examiners wrote that each man died as a result of lethal injection. Traces of the sedative midazolam, enough to knock a grown man unconscious, were found in the bodies of each inmate, according to their toxicology reports.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NWAonline.
|
#1 Saturday Jun 10
Good bye and good riddance!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pine Bluff will ask voters for higher sales tax...
|Jun 10
|No doubt
|1
|Shareholder Sues to See Ozark Heritage Bank's R... (Sep '11)
|Jun 3
|lol
|40
|Owner of PB pawn shop shoots teenage intruder, ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 2
|No doubt
|22
|Moving to Pine Bluff (Mar '08)
|Jun 2
|commenters
|133
|Man found slain in Arkansas ditch
|Jun 2
|liberals lost
|1
|Nikki goodnight (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Bassman
|22
|Crystal Deweese
|May '17
|Needing information
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC