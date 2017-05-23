Woman shot by PB officer faces jail trip

A woman who the Arkansas State Police said reportedly pointed a gun at a Pine Bluff police officer respo Trooper 1st Class Liz Chapman identified the woman shot as Vanna Johnson, 32. Johnson was taken to an area hospital and will be transferred to the Jefferson County jail in Pine Bluff after her treatment, Chapman said in a news release. Special agents with the state police's criminal investigation division are investigating the shooting, which occurred about 2:45 p.m. An officer whose name was not immediately released went to the apartment complex at 2920 S. Fir St. after being advised of a burglary.

