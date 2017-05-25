University of Arkansas panel OKs tuition, fee increases

Tuition and fee increases have been approved for the state's colleges and universities by a committee of the University of Arkansas' Board of Trustees The increases for the 2017-18 school year would range from 2.24 percent for the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope to 8.02 percent at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. University campuses in Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Pine Bluff requested tuition and fee hikes, while campuses in Little Rock and Monticello asked for only increased fees.

