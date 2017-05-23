Pine Bluff Port Authority To Spend $1...

Pine Bluff Port Authority To Spend $106K On Rail Rehab

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

The Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Port Authority on Thursday announced that it has contracted with Trac-Work Inc. of Little Rock to rehabilitate rail track infrastructure for nearly $106,000 and will pay for the work with a $163,833 Arkansas Waterways Commission grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pine Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nikki goodnight (Aug '14) May 20 Bassman 22
Moving to Pine Bluff (Mar '08) May 12 Nope 132
Crystal Deweese May 8 Needing information 1
Brandy keller May 8 Needing information 1
Justin Gibson May 8 Concerned friend 1
Dr Larry Amos (Jan '12) May 5 TNdetective 6
Anyone here know Kristy carter Apr '17 Terry 1
See all Pine Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pine Bluff Forum Now

Pine Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pine Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pine Bluff, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC