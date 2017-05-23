Pine Bluff Port Authority To Spend $106K On Rail Rehab
The Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Port Authority on Thursday announced that it has contracted with Trac-Work Inc. of Little Rock to rehabilitate rail track infrastructure for nearly $106,000 and will pay for the work with a $163,833 Arkansas Waterways Commission grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki goodnight (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Bassman
|22
|Moving to Pine Bluff (Mar '08)
|May 12
|Nope
|132
|Crystal Deweese
|May 8
|Needing information
|1
|Brandy keller
|May 8
|Needing information
|1
|Justin Gibson
|May 8
|Concerned friend
|1
|Dr Larry Amos (Jan '12)
|May 5
|TNdetective
|6
|Anyone here know Kristy carter
|Apr '17
|Terry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC