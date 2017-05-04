Man found slain in Arkansas ditch
Police have arrested a man on a first-degree murder charge after a victim was found shot multiple times in a ditch outside Pine Bluff early Wednesday, officials said. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were sent to 8907 Via Lane, just outside the Pine Bluff city limits, at 12:19 a.m., according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Larry Amos (Jan '12)
|22 hr
|TNdetective
|6
|Anyone here know Kristy carter
|Apr 21
|Terry
|1
|Highland Pellets Haggling Over New Plant Site
|Apr 19
|pot smoka
|1
|Casey Reed & Stephanie Bolls (Jul '14)
|Apr 13
|GOD
|7
|Guy's showing their feet on Skype! (Apr '16)
|Apr 10
|Mrgood
|3
|Looking for Edward Glenn Wilkerson family
|Apr 8
|MoscowGirl57
|1
|Entergy Scandals (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Johnboy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC