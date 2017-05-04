Man found slain in Arkansas ditch

Police have arrested a man on a first-degree murder charge after a victim was found shot multiple times in a ditch outside Pine Bluff early Wednesday, officials said. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were sent to 8907 Via Lane, just outside the Pine Bluff city limits, at 12:19 a.m., according to a news release.

