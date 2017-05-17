Justin Bryant: 'Color in Space' at Arts & Science Center
"Justin Bryant: Color in Space" at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, in Pine Bluff, features work by a native of that city who's gotten much deserved attention in the pages of the Arkansas Times , which featured him in last year's Visionary issue and in a cover story about the exhibition "Here. African American Art from the Permanent Collection of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki goodnight (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Bassman
|22
|Moving to Pine Bluff (Mar '08)
|May 12
|Nope
|132
|Crystal Deweese
|May 8
|Needing information
|1
|Brandy keller
|May 8
|Needing information
|1
|Justin Gibson
|May 8
|Concerned friend
|1
|Dr Larry Amos (Jan '12)
|May 5
|TNdetective
|6
|Anyone here know Kristy carter
|Apr '17
|Terry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC