Justin Bryant: 'Color in Space' at Arts & Science Center

"Justin Bryant: Color in Space" at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, in Pine Bluff, features work by a native of that city who's gotten much deserved attention in the pages of the Arkansas Times , which featured him in last year's Visionary issue and in a cover story about the exhibition "Here. African American Art from the Permanent Collection of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas."

