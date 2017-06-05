Cost increases asked for all in UA Sy...

Cost increases asked for all in UA System

Wednesday May 24

The University of Arkansas System will ask its trustees to increase both tuition and fees at all of its four-year universities except for two -- Little Rock and Monticello. Only three of its seven community colleges are asking for tuition and fee increases, while the rest are asking for one or the other.

