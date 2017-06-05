Cost increases asked for all in UA System
The University of Arkansas System will ask its trustees to increase both tuition and fees at all of its four-year universities except for two -- Little Rock and Monticello. Only three of its seven community colleges are asking for tuition and fee increases, while the rest are asking for one or the other.
