Back in the Quarter

Dan Roda and Elizabeth Michael are the owners of the Hemingway House at 1720 Arch St. The Victorian-era home will be featured in the Quapaw Quarter Association's Spring Tour of Homes from May 13-14. "It's pretty cool - we've got an old house, we've come in and put our modern touch on it," Roda says.

