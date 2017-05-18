Arkansas university brings back nursing program
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has been approved by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing to bring back its pre-licensure nursing program. The Pine Bluff Commercial reports the university's approval for the program, which extends through 2020, is the final step before accreditation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki goodnight (Aug '14)
|Thu
|Nikki
|21
|Moving to Pine Bluff (Mar '08)
|May 12
|Nope
|132
|Crystal Deweese
|May 8
|Needing information
|1
|Brandy keller
|May 8
|Needing information
|1
|Justin Gibson
|May 8
|Concerned friend
|1
|Dr Larry Amos (Jan '12)
|May 5
|TNdetective
|6
|Anyone here know Kristy carter
|Apr 21
|Terry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC