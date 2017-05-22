Arkansas university brings back nursing program
The Arkansas State Board of Nursing has approved the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's request to bring back its pre-licensure nursing program. The university's approval for the program, which extends through 2020, is the final step before accreditation, the Pine Bluff Commercial reported .
