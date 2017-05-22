Arkansas university brings back nursi...

Arkansas university brings back nursing program

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

The Arkansas State Board of Nursing has approved the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's request to bring back its pre-licensure nursing program. The university's approval for the program, which extends through 2020, is the final step before accreditation, the Pine Bluff Commercial reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pine Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nikki goodnight (Aug '14) Sat Bassman 22
Moving to Pine Bluff (Mar '08) May 12 Nope 132
Crystal Deweese May 8 Needing information 1
Brandy keller May 8 Needing information 1
Justin Gibson May 8 Concerned friend 1
Dr Larry Amos (Jan '12) May 5 TNdetective 6
Anyone here know Kristy carter Apr '17 Terry 1
See all Pine Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pine Bluff Forum Now

Pine Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pine Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Pine Bluff, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC