Arkansas Carries Out First Double Exe...

Arkansas Carries Out First Double Execution in Two Decades

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

He was convicted of capital murder in 2000 for the death of Cecil Boren, whom he killed after escaping prison while serving a life sentence for the 1998 killing of Dominique Hurd, a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff cheerleader. Jack Jones and Marcel Williams were executed last night in Arkansas, marking the first double execution in the us since 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pine Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Pine Bluff (Mar '08) May 12 Nope 132
Crystal Deweese May 8 Needing information 1
Brandy keller May 8 Needing information 1
Justin Gibson May 8 Concerned friend 1
Dr Larry Amos (Jan '12) May 5 TNdetective 6
Anyone here know Kristy carter Apr 21 Terry 1
News Highland Pellets Haggling Over New Plant Site Apr 19 pot smoka 1
See all Pine Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pine Bluff Forum Now

Pine Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pine Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Pine Bluff, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC