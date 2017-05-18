40 acres on North Little Rock riverfront purchased for mixed-use development
An architect and developer has purchased about 40 acres near the Arkansas River in North Little Rock with plans to build a mixed-use development. Arkopolis Properties LLC of Maumelle paid $1.75 million to Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel for the property east of Paul Duke Drive along River Road.
