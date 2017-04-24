Pine Bluff gunfire leaves 2 men dead

Officers were called shortly before midnight Thursday to Suzanne Apartments at 2123 S. Blake St. in reference to shots fired in the area, according to a news release. One of the homicide victims, 26-year-old Cameron Haywood, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex with a gun nearby.

