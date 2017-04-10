Now, no more election-board double duty

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed legislation that bars Arkansans from simultaneously serving as a member of the state Board of Election Commissioners and a county election commission. Among other things, House Bill 2138 by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, prohibits a member of the state Board of Election Commissioners or a county election commissioner from serving as a poll worker or a poll watcher on behalf of an individual candidate, political party or ballot initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.