Naval hidden figure speaks in Conway
Raye Montague, a Naval Hidden Figure and Little Rock native, spoke on her life, career and accolades Saturday at the Conway Conference Center. Montague, a decorated African-American woman who served in the Navy for 33 and half years spoke to a room full of young women from ages 15 to 25 years old about how to get around obstacles.
