Marisa Felix to Play at University Arkansas, Pine Bluff
On Monday, April 17th, friends, family, coaches, staff and teammates all gathered at the Fillmore High School gym to witness and support FHS senior Marisa Felix, as she signed her official letter of intent to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on an athletic scholarship for softball next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fillmore Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone here know Kristy carter
|Apr 21
|Terry
|1
|Highland Pellets Haggling Over New Plant Site
|Apr 19
|pot smoka
|1
|Dr Larry Amos (Jan '12)
|Apr 15
|Hello
|4
|Casey Reed & Stephanie Bolls (Jul '14)
|Apr 13
|GOD
|7
|Guy's showing their feet on Skype! (Apr '16)
|Apr 10
|Mrgood
|3
|Looking for Edward Glenn Wilkerson family
|Apr 8
|MoscowGirl57
|1
|Entergy Scandals (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Johnboy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC