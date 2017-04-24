Marisa Felix to Play at University Ar...

Marisa Felix to Play at University Arkansas, Pine Bluff

59 min ago Read more: Fillmore Gazette

On Monday, April 17th, friends, family, coaches, staff and teammates all gathered at the Fillmore High School gym to witness and support FHS senior Marisa Felix, as she signed her official letter of intent to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on an athletic scholarship for softball next year.

Pine Bluff, AR

