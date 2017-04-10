After Pine Bluff shooting, deputy res...

After Pine Bluff shooting, deputy resigns

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A sheriff's deputy who shot a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Pine Bluff has resigned, authorities said Friday. Cpl. Gerald Canada, a seven-year veteran with the Jefferson County sheriff's office, handed in his resignation, which went into effect Thursday, said Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pine Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casey Reed & Stephanie Bolls (Jul '14) Apr 13 GOD 7
Guy's showing their feet on Skype! (Apr '16) Apr 10 Mrgood 3
Looking for Edward Glenn Wilkerson family Apr 8 MoscowGirl57 1
Entergy Scandals (Jul '16) Mar 22 Johnboy 11
Dr Larry Amos (Jan '12) Mar 20 Anonymous 3
Ulysses gore jr Mar 16 Unique45 1
Chris barnes Mar '17 jacknjill 4
See all Pine Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pine Bluff Forum Now

Pine Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pine Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Pine Bluff, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,249 • Total comments across all topics: 280,319,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC