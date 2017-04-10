PB man arrested in shooting death
A Pine Bluff man was being held without bail Tuesday in the fatal shooting Sunday of a man at a Pine Bluff apartment complex, according to police. Gwatney Akins, 41, was booked into the Jefferson County jail on a charge of first-degree murder after he admitted to shooting Charles Tennie, 47, once in the chest about 7 p.m. Sunday at the Broadmoor Arms Apartments on South Wisconsin Street, Police Department spokesman Lt.
