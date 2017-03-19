Other days
Joe Frix, on trial for killing J. T. Spencer near Norfork January 19, was found not guilty of murder in the Baxter County Circuit Court here this afternoon, and was released. The jury in the case deliberated all last night and until 2 o'clock this afternoon.
