Fast Forward

Model trains: Rail enthusiasts of all ages will gather at the Arkansas Railroad Museum, 1700 Port Road, Pine Bluff. The Railroadiana Show & Sale includes sales of memorabilia and model train paraphernalia, full-size engines and cars for touring and model layouts, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1. Admission is $5, $2 for children 6-11.
