Arkansas city of White Hall reports its 1st-ever homicide
Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley confirms the body of a man found inside a home in White Hall is 37-year-old Timothy Graves of Pine Bluff. The Pine Bluff Commercial reports that Kelley pronounced Graves dead Thursday morning after officers responded to a report that a person was bleeding.
