Pine Bluff man creates job app aims to help laborers

A new smartphone app that connects people needing odd jobs done with laborers is now in use locally, and its developer says the app could provide a needed service while helping people make extra money and start businesses. Pine Bluff native William Jones spoke about his new app late last month at the first town hall meeting of Pine Bluff Rising, a community effort to re-make the city.

