Dannelle Whiteside named APSU General Counsel
Austin Peay State University has announced that Dannelle Walker Whiteside, a distinguished attorney with an impressive national reputation, was recently named General Counsel. The General Counsel position was created earlier this year to support the University and the Board of Trustees in its new governance structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Delk / Cody Woolems
|Fri
|Karma it is
|1
|80 Years in Prison for Former PB School Clerk (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|thebossphonelady
|14
|Dr Larry Amos (Jan '12)
|Feb 2
|TNdetective
|2
|Carol medlock (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Blueeyes50
|25
|Boys Training School at Pine Bluff (May '11)
|Jan 21
|Don
|39
|Rhonda Barton, Horton, or what ever her real na... (Nov '11)
|Jan 19
|Vero82
|24
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC