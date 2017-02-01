Dannelle Whiteside named APSU General...

Dannelle Whiteside named APSU General Counsel

Wednesday Feb 1

Austin Peay State University has announced that Dannelle Walker Whiteside, a distinguished attorney with an impressive national reputation, was recently named General Counsel. The General Counsel position was created earlier this year to support the University and the Board of Trustees in its new governance structure.

