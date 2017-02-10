10 schools, 1 district removed from A...

10 schools, 1 district removed from Arkansas distress list

The Arkansas Board of Education has removed the Blytheville School District and 10 individual schools from its academic-distress list after they made gains in their students' performance. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the district and schools were removed from the list Thursday.

