Rural Life Conference to be held March 3
Mark your calendars! The 61st annual University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Rural Life Conference is scheduled for Friday, March 3, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the opening session at 8:45 a.m. The conference theme is "Promoting the Vitality of Arkansas Communities."
