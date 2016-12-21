Project on I-530 requires lane shift

Project on I-530 requires lane shift

A project to rehabilitate a section of Interstate 530 north of Pine Bluff in Jefferson County will require traffic to be shifted this week, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Northbound traffic will be routed onto the outside northbound lane on a 6-mile section south from U.S. 65B before noon Tuesday, weather permitting.

Pine Bluff, AR

