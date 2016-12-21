Project on I-530 requires lane shift
A project to rehabilitate a section of Interstate 530 north of Pine Bluff in Jefferson County will require traffic to be shifted this week, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Northbound traffic will be routed onto the outside northbound lane on a 6-mile section south from U.S. 65B before noon Tuesday, weather permitting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maranda Goldman time.for action what's the truth
|23 hr
|Angel of truth
|1
|Rhonda Barton, Horton, or what ever her real na... (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Petunia
|20
|Weird 1 hour ago 2:10 p.m.Reports: Weapon-wield...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|4
|Shareholder Sues to See Ozark Heritage Bank's R... (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|from hear me
|38
|windsong drug rehab (Oct '13)
|Dec 21
|Lost No More in A...
|12
|Nikki goodnight (Aug '14)
|Dec 12
|quack-a-lack
|20
|Moving to Pine Bluff
|Dec 4
|Mover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC