PB, county get new management
Jefferson County and its largest city will swear in new top executives today after voters rejected the incumbent county judge and mayor in November, creating leadership changes as the region tries to rebound from a long decline. Pine Bluff Mayor-elect Shirley Washington defeated incumbent Debe Hollingsworth, and County Judge-elect Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV unseated Dutch King.
