PB, county get new management

PB, county get new management

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Jefferson County and its largest city will swear in new top executives today after voters rejected the incumbent county judge and mayor in November, creating leadership changes as the region tries to rebound from a long decline. Pine Bluff Mayor-elect Shirley Washington defeated incumbent Debe Hollingsworth, and County Judge-elect Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV unseated Dutch King.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pine Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maranda Goldman time.for action what's the truth 4 hr Angel of truth 1
Rhonda Barton, Horton, or what ever her real na... (Nov '11) 4 hr Petunia 20
News Weird 1 hour ago 2:10 p.m.Reports: Weapon-wield... Dec 27 hicusdicus 4
News Shareholder Sues to See Ozark Heritage Bank's R... (Sep '11) Dec 23 from hear me 38
windsong drug rehab (Oct '13) Dec 21 Lost No More in A... 12
Nikki goodnight (Aug '14) Dec 12 quack-a-lack 20
Moving to Pine Bluff Dec 4 Mover 1
See all Pine Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pine Bluff Forum Now

Pine Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pine Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pine Bluff, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,480 • Total comments across all topics: 277,507,045

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC