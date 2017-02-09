New Judge Tonya Alexander Wants Her Actions to Define Her
MARION - Judge Tonya Alexander is the first African-American female judge to serve in Division Six of the state's 2nd Judicial Circuit Court, but that isn't what she wants to be remembered for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|80 Years in Prison for Former PB School Clerk (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|thebossphonelady
|14
|Dr Larry Amos (Jan '12)
|Feb 2
|TNdetective
|2
|Carol medlock (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Blueeyes50
|25
|Boys Training School at Pine Bluff (May '11)
|Jan 21
|Don
|39
|Rhonda Barton, Horton, or what ever her real na... (Nov '11)
|Jan 19
|Vero82
|24
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|Looking for Some Boys
|Jan 13
|Grannycathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC