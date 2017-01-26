City council reviews possible raises for elected officials
JONESBORO, AR - A special-called finance meeting took place Tuesday night giving Jonesboro City Council members a look at a potential salary increase for elected officials. The information reviewed at the meeting included the salaries of mayors, city attorneys, city clerks, and city council members from different cities in Arkansas.
