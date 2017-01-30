Blytheville, 10 schools in shape to exit distress

The Blytheville School District and 10 schools statewide -- including Little Rock's J.A. Fair and McClellan high schools -- have met criteria to be removed from academic distress, the Arkansas Department of Education staff said Monday. The Education Department also recommended that campuses in the Pine Bluff, Watson Chapel, Dermott and Mineral Springs school districts and in the new Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District be released from academic distress.

