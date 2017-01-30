Blytheville, 10 schools in shape to exit distress
The Blytheville School District and 10 schools statewide -- including Little Rock's J.A. Fair and McClellan high schools -- have met criteria to be removed from academic distress, the Arkansas Department of Education staff said Monday. The Education Department also recommended that campuses in the Pine Bluff, Watson Chapel, Dermott and Mineral Springs school districts and in the new Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District be released from academic distress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boys Training School at Pine Bluff (May '11)
|Jan 21
|Don
|39
|Rhonda Barton, Horton, or what ever her real na... (Nov '11)
|Jan 19
|Vero82
|24
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|Looking for Some Boys
|Jan 13
|Grannycathy
|1
|Sheridan Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Jan 5
|Musikologist
|4
|Maranda Goldman time.for action what's the truth
|Jan 1
|Angel of truth
|1
|Weird 1 hour ago 2:10 p.m.Reports: Weapon-wield...
|Dec '16
|hicusdicus
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pine Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC