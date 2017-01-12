Benton on road, all other SC schools ...

Benton on road, all other SC schools host

Bryant hosts the Central Tigers today at the Hornets Nest with the Lady Hornets starting at 6 p.m. The Lady Tigers are 12-1 with two SEC signees. Benton heads to Pine Bluff while Bauxite hosts E-Stem and Harmony Grove hosts Fountain Lake.

