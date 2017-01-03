Weird 1 hour ago 2:10 p.m.Reports: We...

There are 4 comments on the WKYC-TV Cleveland story from Sunday Dec 25, titled Weird 1 hour ago 2:10 p.m.Reports: Weapon-wielding clown spotted in Ark. town. In it, WKYC-TV Cleveland reports that:

WHITE HALL, Ark. Some townspeople are on edge after reports of a weapon-wielding clown being spotted in an Arkansas community.

Marcavage s Trick

Philadelphia, PA

#1 Sunday Dec 25
Your average, law abiding citizens just have no way of knowing what blackish fluid that is squirting out of the clown's lapel flower, but that is no justification for them to become vigilattes.

Knock off purse seller

Denver, CO

#2 Sunday Dec 25
Oh I see, the clown jazz is still around. And I thought the first poster here was "the clown", guess not, he reproduced!!

RUN!!!!
Enzo49

“Vintage 1949”

#3 Sunday Dec 25
Knock off purse seller wrote:
Oh I see, the clown jazz is still around. And I thought the first poster here was "the clown", guess not, he reproduced!!

RUN!!!!
...whacking off in a mud puddle is hardly considered reproducing...

hicusdicus

Mountain Home, AR

#4 Tuesday Dec 27
Enzo49 wrote:
<quoted text>
...whacking off in a mud puddle is hardly considered reproducing...
Wacking off in a mud puddle beats the hell out of child support and penicillin.
Pine Bluff, AR

