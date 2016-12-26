Victim In Christmas Eve Shooting Identified As Retired Major League Baseball Pitcher
A Pine Bluff man is behind bars charged with first degree murder in a Christmas Eve shooting in downtown Little Rock. Little Rock police say that 59-year-old William Goodman got into a fight with 52-year-old John Barfield near the corner of 5th and Sherman streets, shooting and killing Barfield.
