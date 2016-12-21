Train derails in Altheimer; none hurt
No one was injured when a Union Pacific train derailed northeast of Pine Bluff on Friday afternoon, a Jefferson County official said. The derailment was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Front Street in Altheimer, a town of 984 residents about 15 miles northeast of Pine Bluff, a Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association operator said.
