Todd reelected to sixth term as Arkansas State Legislative Board Chairman
Brother Terry L. Todd was reelected by acclamation to his sixth term as Arkansas State Legislative Board Chairman at the Board's triennial meeting in North Little Rock, Ark., December 5-7, 2016. A Union Pacific locomotive engineer, Brother Todd is a member of BLET Division 585 .
