Owner of 3 dogs in mauling guilty
The owner of three dogs that attacked a man in August, resulting in serious injury to the man's leg, pleaded guilty to violating a Jefferson County animal control ordinance. Henry Christian, 39, entered the plea through his public defender in Jefferson County District Court on Tuesday, said case coordinator Casey Maynard.
Pine Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|windsong drug rehab (Oct '13)
|16 hr
|Lost No More in A...
|12
|Nikki goodnight (Aug '14)
|Dec 12
|quack-a-lack
|20
|Moving to Pine Bluff
|Dec 4
|Mover
|1
|Grecian Steak House
|Dec 3
|Robert Sedgefield
|1
|Runaway Minor WF 14 yr old
|Nov 30
|Ask
|2
|Chevy cruze
|Nov 26
|Someone
|1
|Sheina Johnson (Jan '14)
|Nov 22
|Larrydog
|4
